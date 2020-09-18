QuikTrip's Network Reaches 850 C-stores

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. hit a milestone when it welcomed customers at four new locations on Sept. 17.

With the four-play, the convenience retailer grew its portfolio to 850 stores. Two QuikTrip locations opened in San Antonio, one in Austin, Texas, and one in Marana, Ariz., just outside of Tucson. Forty-eight more stores are under construction nationwide, company spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith told the Tulsa World.

QuikTrip began scooping up sites in San Antonio in spring 2018 as it prepared to enter the market. At the time, the retailer said it planned to open roughly 60 c-stores in San Antonio and 40 in Austin, with a smaller number along Interstate 35 between the two cities, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

It cut the ribbon the first QuikTrip c-store in San Antonio in October 2018.

Last month, QuikTrip put a call out for new associates for three stores in the San Antonio area, one each in Boerne, New Braunfels and Seguin.

"As we grow in San Antonio, we look forward to growing our great team of employees here, too," said Grace Martinez, San Antonio recruiting and training coordinator. "Our people are one of our primary keys to success and we look forward to finding new hardworking, dependable and service-oriented employees."

Tulsa-based QuikTrip has 850 stores across 11 states.