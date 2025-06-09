RaceTrac Adds New Fuel Payment Option for Truck Drivers
"We're thrilled about teaming up with RaceTrac, a company that's known for exceptional service," said Rich Taute, vice president of sales at QuikQ. "This partnership increases QuikQ's fueling network and provides carriers with even greater convenience and flexibility."
QuikQ card users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Likewise, participating RaceTrac locations have been added to the QuikQ Drive app.
Franklin, Tenn.-based QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.
RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.