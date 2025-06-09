 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Adds New Fuel Payment Option for Truck Drivers

QuikQ fuel cards will be accepted at all RaceTrac and RaceWay truck-accessible locations.
Danielle Romano
RaceTrac storefront

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is making the professional driver experience more accessible.

The convenience and fuel operator is accepting QuikQ fuel cards at all RaceTrac and RaceWay truck-accessible locations. QuikQ is a provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions.

"With recent investments in both technology and our partnerships, we are making the fueling experience as frictionless as possible for our guests," said Chris Scorti, senior manager of fleet fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "Participating in the QuikQ fueling network offers even greater convenience and additional security options for carriers and professional drivers at all of our RaceTrac and RaceWay high-flow diesel sites."

QuikQ's fuel cards empower businesses with features like complete purchase control, real-time reporting and comprehensive compliance support. Additionally, the provider prioritizes security with features like Secure Swipe, part of its Q-Secure suite of fraud prevention solutions. Secure Swipe utilizes SMS messaging to provide real-time authentication for fuel transaction purchases. This added layer of security ensures the driver is physically present with their QuikQ fuel card during each purchase, the companies said.

"We're thrilled about teaming up with RaceTrac, a company that's known for exceptional service," said Rich Taute, vice president of sales at QuikQ. "This partnership increases QuikQ's fueling network and provides carriers with even greater convenience and flexibility."

QuikQ card users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Likewise, participating RaceTrac locations have been added to the QuikQ Drive app.

Franklin, Tenn.-based QuikQ takes a more streamlined approach to payment transactions that reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and their payment solutions provider.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program

