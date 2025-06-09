RaceTrac Adds New Fuel Payment Option for Truck Drivers

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is making the professional driver experience more accessible.

The convenience and fuel operator is accepting QuikQ fuel cards at all RaceTrac and RaceWay truck-accessible locations. QuikQ is a provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, corporate payment and fraud prevention solutions.

"With recent investments in both technology and our partnerships, we are making the fueling experience as frictionless as possible for our guests," said Chris Scorti, senior manager of fleet fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "Participating in the QuikQ fueling network offers even greater convenience and additional security options for carriers and professional drivers at all of our RaceTrac and RaceWay high-flow diesel sites."

QuikQ's fuel cards empower businesses with features like complete purchase control, real-time reporting and comprehensive compliance support. Additionally, the provider prioritizes security with features like Secure Swipe, part of its Q-Secure suite of fraud prevention solutions. Secure Swipe utilizes SMS messaging to provide real-time authentication for fuel transaction purchases. This added layer of security ensures the driver is physically present with their QuikQ fuel card during each purchase, the companies said.