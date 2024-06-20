RaceTrac Continues Expansion Into Indiana

Inside, RaceTrac offers a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, such as:

Grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches;

Whole and cut fruit and salads;

A Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets and toppings that include a variety of chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization; and

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee.

Additionally, guests will be able to find classic c-store options, like Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Tornados fried tortillas.

As with all its stores, RaceTrac offers first responders one free coffee or fountain drink a day. Police, firefighters and EMTs need to bring in their badge or visit the store in uniform.

RaceTrac rang up its first customers in Indiana in late 2023. Located at the northeast corner of Interstate 465 at 7612 Pendleton Pike in Indianapolis, the new store serves the needs of the area's small- to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an expanded diesel offering, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.