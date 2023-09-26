RaceTrac Deploys Autonomous Floor Cleaning Service Across Travel Center Network

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. has begun integrating autonomous floor scrubbers from ICE Cobotics into its travel center locations.

The adoption of the Cobi 18 is aimed at enhancing the well-being of both guests and employees, the company stated. The use of the robotic scrubbers can free up store associates from the repetitive task of floor cleaning, reduce physical strain on staff and allow them to focus on other critical cleaning tasks, as well as helping guests.

Offered through ICE Cobotics' all-inclusive subscription model, Cobi 18's simple-to-use user interface and compact design makes it a useful tool for convenience stores as it can navigate tight aisles and complex store layouts. The machine can also navigate next to glass and windows and even detect when cooler doors are open.

"Leveraging innovation is a key component of RaceTrac's mission to make people's lives simpler and more enjoyable," said Mark Reese, vice president of operations, maintenance, and store support at RaceTrac. "Implementing Cobi in our travel center store locations allows us to put our people first while increasing the overall cleanliness of stores. Leveraging technology to provide cleaner stores and free up our team members to assist guests in finding 'whatever gets them going,' is just another step RaceTrac is excited to take to make sure that every visit is a great experience."

The integration of Cobi 18 will allow RaceTrac to continue to prioritize cleanliness at its stores while increasing efficiency. The cleaning machine's consistency can not only ensure the removal of dust and dirt from floors but minimize the spread of contaminants, creating a healthier environment for both staff and guests, according to the company.

Founded in 2011, ICE Cobotics is a floor cleaning technology and equipment company with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The company develops and offers a range of autonomous and intelligent solutions to help its clients achieve superior cleaning outcomes.

Family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The company is taking steps to enter the Ohio market with the approved of final development plan for a Delaware c-store.

RaceTrac is ranked No. 13 on the Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.