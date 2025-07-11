RaceTrac Deploys Enhanced Tracking Technology
"It's an honor to help enable RaceTrac's 'relentless' efforts to digitize and deliver efficiencies, for the ultimate benefit of their customers. Sensolus' end-to-end tracking solution — software, hardware, connectivity — aligns with their need to bring visibility and control into their assets in transit and in the field," commented Sensolus General Manager Steve Logue.
With national headquarters in Atlanta, Sensolus is an industry leader in industrial grade tracking solutions for non-powered assets such as reusable packaging, trailers and containers. Sensolus partners with 500-plus customers globally with deep expertise in industrial manufacturing, reusable packaging, logistics and environmental solutions industries.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.
RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.