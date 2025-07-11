RaceTrac Deploys Enhanced Tracking Technology

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. and Sensolus, a global provider of industrial IoT solutions, are teaming up to deploy tracking technologies for critical parts transported between store locations and distribution centers.

By digitally tracking reusable totes containing spare parts for fuel pumps, Sensolus enables RaceTrac to expeditiously service pumps at gas stations, saving time and money while ensuring that customers have access to properly functioning pumps, the companies said.

"At RaceTrac we are always in pursuit of improving the guest experience and delivering a frictionless fueling experience at our 590-plus store locations across the Southeast and neighboring states," said Daniel Vasseur, executive director of supply chain merchandise. "Having properly functioning fuel pumps is essential to our 24/7 business. The partnership with Sensolus provides us a hi-tech solution to tracking the critical fuel pump parts needed to run our stores efficiently and deliver the highest customer service to our guests."

RaceTrac will use Sensolus software to manage tracking devices attached to totes, getting regular, actionable insights into location and movement of spare parts through user-friendly dashboards. Additionally, proactive alerts will be sent out when anomalies such as low inventory or excessive dwell times may occur.