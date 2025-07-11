 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Deploys Enhanced Tracking Technology

Sensolus' end-to-end solution helps bring visibility and control into the retailer's assets in transit and in the field.
Danielle Romano
ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. and Sensolus, a global provider of industrial IoT solutions, are teaming up to deploy tracking technologies for critical parts transported between store locations and distribution centers.

By digitally tracking reusable totes containing spare parts for fuel pumps, Sensolus enables RaceTrac to expeditiously service pumps at gas stations, saving time and money while ensuring that customers have access to properly functioning pumps, the companies said.

"At RaceTrac we are always in pursuit of improving the guest experience and delivering a frictionless fueling experience at our 590-plus store locations across the Southeast and neighboring states," said Daniel Vasseur, executive director of supply chain merchandise. "Having properly functioning fuel pumps is essential to our 24/7 business. The partnership with Sensolus provides us a hi-tech solution to tracking the critical fuel pump parts needed to run our stores efficiently and deliver the highest customer service to our guests."

RaceTrac will use Sensolus software to manage tracking devices attached to totes, getting regular, actionable insights into location and movement of spare parts through user-friendly dashboards. Additionally, proactive alerts will be sent out when anomalies such as low inventory or excessive dwell times may occur.

"It's an honor to help enable RaceTrac's 'relentless' efforts to digitize and deliver efficiencies, for the ultimate benefit of their customers. Sensolus' end-to-end tracking solution  software, hardware, connectivity  aligns with their need to bring visibility and control into their assets in transit and in the field," commented Sensolus General Manager Steve Logue.

With national headquarters in Atlanta, Sensolus is an industry leader in industrial grade tracking solutions for non-powered assets such as reusable packaging, trailers and containers. Sensolus partners with 500-plus customers globally with deep expertise in industrial manufacturing, reusable packaging, logistics and environmental solutions industries.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program

