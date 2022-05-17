RaceTrac Fires Up the Grill with New BBQ Offerings

ATLANTA — In celebration of National BBQ Day on May 16, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. is offering customers two new ways to embrace the convenience store operator's "Whatever Gets You Going" style: the new BBQ Chicken Pizza and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich.

The retailer's BBQ Chicken Pizza is topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and crispy onions to provide a combination of sweet and savory in every bite. The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich features tender pulled pork topped with prickles on a brioche bun. They are available for a limited time only.

In an exclusive partnership with RaceTrac, both new menu items are made with Sweet Baby Ray's Original BBQ sauce.

"During our research into new lunch and dinnertime meal preferences, our new BBQ Chicken Pizza resonated well with RaceTrac guests for both its convenience and mouth-watering aroma," said Charity Howard, director of product development and commercialization at RaceTrac. "We believe guests will also love our new BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich with distinctive flavors reminiscent of family cookouts and summertime."

The BBQ Chicken Pizza is available for $2.49 per slice and is made fresh each day, while the BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich is available for $4.19 each. It is ideal for commuters and travelers on the go, according to the company.

The BBQ Chicken Pizza and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich are offered at most RaceTrac convenience stores and available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

RaceTrac isn't the only convenience store retailer to roll out summertime specials for the upcoming season. Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is making its BonFire food offerings a priority over the coming months, as Convenience Store News reported. They feature premium, hardwood-smoked meats, including burnt ends and pulled pork. Smoked meats are now available in made-to-order items like tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads, and highlighted in the following staple dishes:

Burnt Ends Breakfast Burrito (burnt ends, eggs, potatoes, cheese and sauce)

Burnt Ends & Tots Burrito (burnt ends, potatoes, cheese and sauce)

King's Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich (pulled pork and sauce made on a King's Hawaiian bun)

Two Meat Treat Bowl (burnt ends and pulled pork and sauce with cheesy tots)

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's also included the "Ultimate Backyard BBQ" as a prize in its annual Summer of Freedom sweepstakes, which will hold weekly and monthly prize drawings. It includes all the fixings to host friends and family in "an outdoor BBQ space of everyone's dreams." Winners can receive a new Traeger grill, eight-seat patio dining set, smart speakers, cornhole set, and outdoor fridge.

While operating under its mission of making people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground and freshly brewed coffee, and competitively priced fuel, according to the company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, RaceTrac operates more than 550 c-stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. It also plans to lean heavily into the travel center channel and has ambitious goals to build new sites across the Southeast and beyond.