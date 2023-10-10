RaceTrac Flips the Switch on the Chain's First EV Chargers

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. partnered with electric vehicle (EV) charging provider EnviroSpark to install the convenience store chain's first EV charging station, located at 204 Grace Street in Oxford, Ala.

The site was chosen for its convenient location near I-20 between Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta.

The installation will feature two fast-charge, 180-kilowatt ports under an all-weather canopy. Drivers can fully charge in 15 to 20 minutes, and the plugs are compatible with all EVs. EnviroSpark and RaceTrac have plans to install additional EV charging locations in the near future.

"As pioneers and innovators in the transportation and fuel industry, we are embarking on a new journey to support the development of an electrified transportation system," said Max McBrayer, CEO at RaceTrac. "As a fuel provider — no matter the type — RaceTrac will meet the evolving needs of its guests and America's motorists by providing EV drivers with access to a robust and reliable refueling network for years to come."

Since EVs are expected to make up 40 percent of all new car sales by 2030, out-of-home charging stations will become increasingly important for road trippers and drivers with longer daily commutes, EnviroSpark stated.

"A truly sustainable future requires collaboration, and we are honored to partner with fellow Atlanta-based company RaceTrac to give American drivers choices in how they fuel their vehicles when they're on the road," said Aaron Luque, EnviroSpark founder and CEO.

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark provides turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company has installed more than 7,400 charging ports for a wide variety of commercial properties nationwide. Since it began working with fueling stations and convenience stores in 2018, EnviroSpark has installed 72 DC fast chargers at c-stores across eight states. Its corporate partnerships have included work with Tesla, Starwood Capital Group and Wood Residential to make EV ownership more accessible to more Americans.

Family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The company is taking steps to enter the Ohio market with the approval of a final development plan for a Delaware c-store.

RaceTrac is ranked No. 13 on the Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.