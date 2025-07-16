RaceWay Unveils First Loyalty Program
RaceWay Rewards is designed to create immediate value for members through tailored offers, while also helping franchisees drive repeat visits, increase engagement and build lasting customer loyalty.
"RaceWay Rewards will greatly enhance the guest experience in the convenience and fuel industry. Together, we will deliver meaningful savings to thousands of customers across the country every day — an advantage that's becoming increasingly important to today's value-conscious consumers," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. "PAR Retail's integrated system of solutions is engineered to scale and adapt with brands, bringing together real-time data analytics, personalized interactions and forward-thinking innovation to drive meaningful business outcomes."
PAR Retail's scalable and flexible technology enables RaceWay to explore new program features, integrations, innovations and partnerships. As RaceWay continues to evolve its loyalty program, its members can expect even more convenient and valuable experiences in the future.
With headquarters in New Hartford, N.Y., PAR Technology is a foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. PAR's solutions — including point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments and hardware — integrate with others to deliver maximum impact as a unified system.
Since 1976, Atlanta-based RaceWay has offered guests a convenient, affordable one-stop-shop experience. Together, the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands operate more than 800 retail locations across the United States. Approximately 2,000 of RaceTrac’s 10,000 team members support RaceWay and its affiliated companies, including Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.
RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.