 Skip to main content

RaceWay Unveils First Loyalty Program

Built on PAR Retail, RaceWay Rewards is designed to tailor offers to members.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
RaceWay logo

ATLANTA — RaceWay tapped PAR Technology Corp. as its technology partner for the launch of its first customer loyalty program, RaceWay Rewards.

Built on PAR Retail, PAR's platform purpose-built for convenience and fuel retail, the company is taking its "hometown store" experience to the next level, RaceWay said. The  loyalty program leverages advanced technology to deliver personalized, seamless experiences and exclusive deals to customers.

[Read more: RaceTrac Deploys Enhanced Tracking Technology]

"Our team is excited to unveil our first customer loyalty program, RaceWay Rewards, which will enable us to further strengthen customer connections while still providing our signature 'hometown store' identity," said Kamran Din, director of revenue growth management at RaceWay. "Our partnership with PAR allows us to leverage personalized, data-driven technology to turn every customer engagement into an opportunity to build brand loyalty."

RaceWay, which operates as a franchisor for parent company RaceTrac Inc., has 240 locations in 11 states. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

RaceWay Rewards is designed to create immediate value for members through tailored offers, while also helping franchisees drive repeat visits, increase engagement and build lasting customer loyalty.

"RaceWay Rewards will greatly enhance the guest experience in the convenience and fuel industry. Together, we will deliver meaningful savings to thousands of customers across the country every day — an advantage that's becoming increasingly important to today's value-conscious consumers," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. "PAR Retail's integrated system of solutions is engineered to scale and adapt with brands, bringing together real-time data analytics, personalized interactions and forward-thinking innovation to drive meaningful business outcomes."

PAR Retail's scalable and flexible technology enables RaceWay to explore new program features, integrations, innovations and partnerships. As RaceWay continues to evolve its loyalty program, its members can expect even more convenient and valuable experiences in the future.

With headquarters in New Hartford, N.Y., PAR Technology is a foodservice technology provider, powering a unified, purpose-built platform engineered to scale and adapt with brands at every stage of growth. PAR's solutions — including point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office, payments and hardware — integrate with others to deliver maximum impact as a unified system.

Since 1976, Atlanta-based RaceWay has offered guests a convenient, affordable one-stop-shop experience. Together, the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands operate more than 800 retail locations across the United States. Approximately 2,000 of RaceTrac’s 10,000 team members support RaceWay and its affiliated companies, including Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds