RaceWay Unveils First Loyalty Program

ATLANTA — RaceWay tapped PAR Technology Corp. as its technology partner for the launch of its first customer loyalty program, RaceWay Rewards.

Built on PAR Retail, PAR's platform purpose-built for convenience and fuel retail, the company is taking its "hometown store" experience to the next level, RaceWay said. The loyalty program leverages advanced technology to deliver personalized, seamless experiences and exclusive deals to customers.

[Read more: RaceTrac Deploys Enhanced Tracking Technology]

"Our team is excited to unveil our first customer loyalty program, RaceWay Rewards, which will enable us to further strengthen customer connections while still providing our signature 'hometown store' identity," said Kamran Din, director of revenue growth management at RaceWay. "Our partnership with PAR allows us to leverage personalized, data-driven technology to turn every customer engagement into an opportunity to build brand loyalty."

RaceWay, which operates as a franchisor for parent company RaceTrac Inc., has 240 locations in 11 states.