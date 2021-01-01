RAIN Water in Recyclable Aluminum Bottles

RAIN Water Co. recently introduced a plastic-free mountain spring water in recyclable aluminum bottles to help reduce plastic bottle waste. According to the company, aluminum gets recycled at least 67 percent of the time, while single-use plastics are recycled less than 10 percent of the time. Aluminum also maintains its integrity when melted for an infinite number of times, whereas recycled plastic must be mixed with new plastic to make bottles. In addition, with an aluminum bottle, spring water cools in just 20 minutes. RAIN Water Co.’s spring water is harvested in northeastern Georgia, one of the rainiest counties in the U.S.