Rapid Retail contract services, new from Strasburger Retail, provides property managers with a streamlined menu of retail options to eliminate or prevent empty storefronts and deterioration of the structure or equipment, while maintaining foot traffic and keeping customers coming back. Rapid Retail is geared toward short-duration tenancy. The program is designed to start off as a typical pop-up store, but then can be transitioned to a long-term tenant. Rapid Retail clients include financial institutions and oil companies that need someone to operate foreclosed stores or sites if a dealer goes out of business. Rapid Retail will obtain all required permits and licenses; ship pre-bundled signage, equipment and furniture for the finished space; hire local staff; begin the training process; and start delivery of products.