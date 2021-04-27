Twelve5 Beverage Co. introduces a variety pack of its Rebel Hard Coffee. According to the company, Rebel is the first hard coffee brand to offer a variety pack to consumers. The eight-pack features the brand’s hard latte favorites including the Mocha Hard Latte and Vanilla Hard Latte, as well as two new varieties – the Maple Pecan Hard Latte and Salted Caramel Hard Latte. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee and natural ingredients, with a 5 percent ABV, the Maple Pecan Hard Latte mixes the flavors of sweet maple and buttery pecan, while the Salted Caramel Hard Latte is crafted to deliver the right blend of sweet and salty through a balance of caramel and a touch of salt. The Rebel Hard Coffee variety pack is designed to be a perfectly sized coffee cocktail selection to bring to any socially distanced brunch, game night or sports get-together. The product launched at the end of March and is available in more than 40 states.