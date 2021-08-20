08/20/2021
Rebel Hard Tea
Twelve5 Beverage Co. enters the hard tea category with four refreshing flavors.
Twelve5 Beverage Co. is making its debut in the hard tea category with the launch of Rebel Hard Tea. Unlike high-sugar hard teas or hard seltzers that only have a hint of tea flavor, Rebel Hard Tea offers a "flavor-packed experience" that is only 100 calories and a smoother drink than traditional carbonated seltzers, according to the company. The line includes four refreshing flavors: Sweet Hard Tea with a splash of Lemon, Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade, Peach Hard Tea, and Raspberry Hard Tea. The Sweet Hard Tea with a splash of Lemon and Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade will be available in four-packs, while all four flavors will be included in a Rebel Hard Tea Variety Pack.