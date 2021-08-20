Twelve5 Beverage Co. is making its debut in the hard tea category with the launch of Rebel Hard Tea. Unlike high-sugar hard teas or hard seltzers that only have a hint of tea flavor, Rebel Hard Tea offers a "flavor-packed experience" that is only 100 calories and a smoother drink than traditional carbonated seltzers, according to the company. The line includes four refreshing flavors: Sweet Hard Tea with a splash of Lemon, Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade, Peach Hard Tea, and Raspberry Hard Tea. The Sweet Hard Tea with a splash of Lemon and Half & Half Hard Tea with Lemonade will be available in four-packs, while all four flavors will be included in a Rebel Hard Tea Variety Pack.