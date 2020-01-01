Press enter to search
The malt beverage blends Colombian coffee, chocolatey cocoa, real peppermint, and alcohol.
Twelve5 Beverage Co. releases the Rebel Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte, a creamy blend of Colombian coffee, chocolatey cocoa, real peppermint, and alcohol. The limited-edition seasonal hard coffee is made with coffeehouse peppermint flavor, 100 percent Arabica coffee, and natural ingredients. The craft-brewed malt beverage contains 5 percent ABV. Rebel Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte can be purchased as cases, four-packs or singles.

