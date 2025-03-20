Red Diamond Fresh-Brewed Iced Coffee is formulated to be poured over ice, so it keeps its bold, rich flavor with notes of molasses and chocolate whether enjoyed black, with cream or customized with flavored syrups. The product is the latest addition to Red Diamond's ITB DD program, which enables operators to brew everything from tea to lemonade to iced coffee using a single machine. Red Diamond Fresh-Brewed Iced Coffee ensures operators can meet consumer demand while streamlining their operations, according to the company.