Red Diamond Holiday 2020 Limited-Time Offers

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea announced its 2020 limited-time holiday offers, which are now available for order. Packaged in 2.5-ounce fractional packs, the seasonal lineup includes favorite fall and winter varieties. Pumpkin Harvest has flavors of rich, creamy pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla. Gingerbread Caramel is a dark roasted coffee that blends sweet ginger, clove, cinnamon and nutmeg topped with the flavor of a creamy, buttery caramel drizzle. Peppermint Mocha is a full-bodied but smooth French Roast that has the essence of minty candy canes and warm chocolate notes.