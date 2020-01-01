Red Diamond Holiday 2020 Limited-Time Offers

Press enter to search
New varieties include Pumpkin Harvest, Gingerbread Caramel and Peppermint Mocha.
Red Diamond Coffee & Tea announced its 2020 limited-time holiday offers, which are now available for order. Packaged in 2.5-ounce fractional packs, the seasonal lineup includes favorite fall and winter varieties. Pumpkin Harvest has flavors of rich, creamy pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla. Gingerbread Caramel is a dark roasted coffee that blends sweet ginger, clove, cinnamon and nutmeg topped with the flavor of a creamy, buttery caramel drizzle. Peppermint Mocha is a full-bodied but smooth French Roast that has the essence of minty candy canes and warm chocolate notes. 

