Red Diamond expands its Simple Sweet line with two offerings: Simple Sweet Lemonade and Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea. The Simple Sweet line is designed to save operators time, provide consistency of flavor and reduce mess by eliminating the need for measuring sugar and stirring. Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea tastes 25% sweeter than Original Simple Sweet Tea, according to the company. Simple Sweet Lemonade features real lemon pieces, premeasured sugar in the bag and leverages tea equipment, reducing labor and alleviating the need for additional equipment. The new options join Original Sweet Tea, Sweet Tea 2.0 (with 47% fewer calories than the original), Peach Tea and Watermelon Tea in the line. All can be made using the same brewing equipment.