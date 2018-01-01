Press enter to search
Red Stripe “Escape to Jamaica” Sweepstakes

Jamaican lager Red Stripe is leveraging the brand’s global reggae platform through a new “Escape to Jamaica” sweepstakes that will send five LDA-plus consumers and their guests to Reggae SumFest in Jamaica's Montego Bay from July 20-24. Sweepstakes entry is open through June 3. U.S. consumers are being prompted to enter via retail and on-premise point-of-sale elements, as well as through the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition to the grand prize, participants have the opportunity to spin a digital prize wheel for additional rewards, including unique experiences, exclusive content and Red Stripe memorabilia. Consumers can enter daily through Facebook and Instagram or by visiting redstriperewards.com. The grand-prize winners will be selected June 4.

