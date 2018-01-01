Redesigned EZ Oil Fresh Oil Dispensing System

Frontline International has redesigned its signature EZ Oil Fresh Oil Dispensing System to increase capacity. The patented EZ Oil process employs boxed oil, held in an inverted position, that is plumbed to a reservoir. With the redesign, the depth of the reservoir has been more than doubled, which also more than doubles its shortening capacity, according to the company. EZ Oil’s integral pump moves oil at the touch of a button from the reservoir to awaiting fryer vats. The reservoir is now 10 inches deep and can hold 350 pounds of shortening.