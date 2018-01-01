Redesigned Glenray Kettle

Tomlinson Industries' No. 1 soup-warming kettle, the Glenray Kettle, is now even more rugged and easier to use for preparing, holding, warming and serving soups and other hot food specialties, according to the company. The 10.5-quart, 400-watt Glenray Kettle has been redesigned to feature a seamless, one-piece, 304 stainless-steel insert and hinge, as well as a powder-coated 304 stainless-steel collar for added durability and corrosion resistance. The kettle also comes with adjustable temperature control to 205°F (96°C), an at-a-glance power-on light, and a one-year warranty.