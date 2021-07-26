Reed's Resealable 20-Ounce Bottles

For the first time in the company's 30-plus-year history, Reed's Inc. is launching its first-ever resealable format. Handcrafted, all-natural beverages from the company's Reed's and Virgil's lines are now available in proprietary 20-ounce resealable bottles, which are 100 percent recyclable. The initial range includes Reed's Real Ginger Ale Original, Virgil's Handcrafted Root Beer, and Virgil's Handcrafted Dr. Better. The introduction of the resealable bottles marks Reed’s and Virgil’s entry into the convenience and drugstore channels nationwide, as well as an expansion into new sections in the supermarket. The 20-ounce bottles will be available at retailers primarily in the refrigerated and single-serve aisles, allowing for more immediate consumption for consumers, according to the company.