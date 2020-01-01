Reed's Wellness ShotsEach 2-ounce shot contains 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger.
Reed's Inc. introduces Reed's Wellness Shots, created to provide a daily dose of powerful ginger. Available in two varieties — Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize — each 2-ounce shot contains 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger. Daily Ginger is caffeine free, while Ginger Energize contains 100 milligrams of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana. Both products do not require refrigeration. The suggested retail prices are $2.99 for a single bottle and $35 for a 12-pack.