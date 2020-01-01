Press enter to search
Each 2-ounce shot contains 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger.
Reed's Inc. introduces Reed's Wellness Shots, created to provide a daily dose of powerful ginger. Available in two varieties — Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize — each 2-ounce shot contains 3,000 milligrams of organic pressed ginger. Daily Ginger is caffeine free, while Ginger Energize contains 100 milligrams of natural caffeine from green coffee beans and guarana. ​​Both products do ​​​​not require refrigeration. The suggested retail prices are $2.99 for a single bottle and $35 for a 12-pack.

