Regular and Miniatures versions will be permanent additions to the line.
Reese's Big Cups With Pretzels

Reese's Big Cups With Pretzels are a twist on the classic cup that's bigger, saltier and packed with delicious pretzels. Starting in November, the new product will be available in a 1.3-ounce standard size/simple cup for a suggested price of $1.49 or a 2.6-ounce king size/two cups for $2.09. Additionally, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be available in January 2021 for a suggested price of $3.79 per package. 

