The Hershey Co. combines two of America's favorite desserts for the first-ever Reese's holiday flavor innovation: Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups. The new variety features peanut brittle flavored creme wrapped around crunchy peanut butter. Reese's Peanut Brittle Flavored Cups come in multiple formats, from Big Cups to snackable Miniatures in gift-wrapped themed packaging. Suggested retail prices are 89 cents for the 1.4-ounce Big Cup, $1.39 for the 2.8-ounce King Size, $2.99 for the 7.4-ounce bag of Miniatures, and $3.49 for the 9-ounce bag of Miniatures.