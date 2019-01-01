Regatta, the maker of Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, is expanding its brand with the introduction of Regatta Craft Mixers, its first entry into the craft mixers category. The Regatta Craft Mixers line includes three new varieties: Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda. Featuring complex yet well-balanced flavor palates that mix well with any spirit, Regatta Craft Mixers are expertly crafted in small batches, according to the brand. The products are American-made, Non-GMO Project verified, and use only the finest natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Regatta Craft Mixers come packaged in four-packs of 8.4-ounce “perfect-pour” slim cans.