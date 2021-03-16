Regulation & Legislation Continue to Shape the Tobacco Business

NATIONAL REPORT — Tobacco regulation and legislation are under review constantly at the local, state and federal levels.

During the recent 2021 Convenience Distribution Marketplace Virtual event, National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) Executive Director Tom Briant provided a "State of the Industry" update on current federal tobacco regulation and legislation, as well as an overview of local, state and federal tobacco issues.

PMTA Application Status

Tobacco companies had until Sept. 9, 2020 to file premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for many newly deemed products, including electronic cigarettes, and certain cigars and hookah products. Applications were not needed for products on the market prior to the grandfathered date of Feb. 15, 2007.

As of mid-January, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed the processing step of applications for more than 4.8 million products from tobacco companies.

Once the agency has completed processing all PMTA submissions, it plans to release a list of the products submitted under all three pathways for FDA approval: PMTA, Substantial Equivalence (SE) and Substantial Equivalence Requests (EX REQ).

Graphic Cigarette Health Warnings

The FDA requested a 120-day extension for tobacco companies to incorporate new cigarette warning labels and graphics into their packaging and advertising. With the change, the new effective date for the cigarette labeling and health warning rule would move from June 18, 2021 to Oct. 16, 2021.