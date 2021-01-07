Report Pro Intelligence Platform

Datassential introduces Report Pro, a new research content platform that offers an on-demand library of market intelligence reports, consumer and operator research, trend monitoring, and real-world case studies and examples. Report Pro features four subscription options geared toward specific food industry professionals and their data needs: Trend Pro includes data and expert insights from macro trends affecting the industry to ingredient and flavor movements; Insight Pro delivers consumer sentiment and behavioral insights to help organizations stay one step ahead; Foodservice Pro unleashes operator insights to help suppliers better serve key operator need states and meet emerging trends; and Ultra grants users unlimited access to the full on-demand content library.