Return of Heineken CoolerPack

Heineken is bringing back the CoolerPack. The engineered 18-pack cardboard packaging innovation allows consumers to chill their beer by removing the top to the case and adding ice. The CoolerPack was recently named the 2018 “Product of the Year” in the beer category in a competition that surveys 40,000 shoppers. Point-of-sale materials, including tuck cards, standees and display toppers, can help drive awareness of the CoolerPack to maximize shopper conversion and basket rings, according to Heineken.