Revel Nicotine Lozenges

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. expanded the distribution of Revel dissolvable nicotine lozenges to its brand website at www.thatsrevel.com. Revel lozenges are available in both hard and soft styles. They come in four varieties: Mint, Crema, Dark Mint and Berry. Revel lozenges are designed to meet the evolving preferences of today's adult tobacco consumers and continue R.J. Reynolds Vapor's ongoing commitment to transforming tobacco by leading the charge on responsible innovation in the industry, according to the company.