Rice Krispies Treats HomestyleThe extra-large treats are inspired by the homemade versions crafted when families gather.
Inspired by the homemade treats crafted when families gather, Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle are 50 percent larger than the originals and contain extra marshmallows folded into every bite. Individually wrapped, each treat includes a writable wrapper, allowing consumers to leave a little extra love in a handwritten note. Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle are available in original and chocolate varieties.