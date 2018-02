Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats welcomes two new varieties to the line: Birthday Cake and Cookies 'n' Creme. The Cookies ‘n’ Creme variety has chocolate cookie crumbles and a creme coating, while the Birthday Cake treats feature colorful rainbow sprinkles and a creme drizzle. Both new varieties will be available in Rice Krispies Treats write-on wrappers to create custom messages of encouragement or love.