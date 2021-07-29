The new Cottage Bakery portfolio from Rich Products enables convenience store operators to elevate their foodservice menus with high-quality, handcrafted, artisan breads and rolls. With an authentic taste that combines nostalgia and innovation, Rich's Cottage Bakery breads are fully baked on a stone hearth, then flash frozen. C-store operators simply bake them and serve. The portfolio includes baked artisan sandwich carriers, thin-crust bread, dinner rolls, baguettes, batards, flat loaves, sourdough boules, cornbread, bake-at-home bread, and expanded specialty offerings.