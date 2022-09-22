Rich's Desserts & Shakes Innovations

Rich's and f’real Unveil will be featuring new innovations at the 2022 NACS Show. The products on display will span five areas: grab-and-go individually wrapped desserts; self-serve shakes and smoothies from f’real; bakery highlights, including Fully Finished Donuts; pizza offerings; and cookies, including premium options from Christie Cookie Co. Rich's will be showcasing the new products at Booth #4937 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.