Rich's Farm Rich Breaded Avocado Slices

They can be offered as a standalone snack, a topping or a component in menu items.
Rich's introduces Farm Rich Breaded Avocado Slices, cut from premium Hass avocados and coated with a crispy ancho chile pepper flavored breading. Avocados are surging in popularity, and now convenience stores can offer them to customers as a standalone snack with a ranch dipping sauce, as a topping to burgers and salads, or as a component in menu items like a breakfast burrito, the company noted. Available nationwide, Farm Rich Breaded Avocado Slices ship in a case of five two-pound packs of frozen avocado slices, ready to bake or fry.

