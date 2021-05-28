Advertisement
Rich's Filled Dessert Donuts & Jumbo Filled Donut Bites

Both turnkey portfolios enable c-store operators to thaw, bake and serve.
Rich Products introduces ready-to-finish Filled Dessert Donuts and Jumbo Filled Donut Bites. The Filled Dessert Donuts line includes four on-trend varieties: Banana Cream Pie, Fudge Brownie, Neapolitan, and Apple Pie. With prep that is as easy as thaw, bake, top and serve, this new turnkey portfolio is available in two options — with toppings or without — so c-stores can serve them with provided toppings or crown them with customized themes. The Jumbo Filled Donut Bites line includes two varieties: French Toast, which features a cake donut bite with maple bits and cinnamon notes with maple filling; and Birthday Cake, which boasts a cake donut bite with confetti pieces and a creamy, vanilla frosting filling. Like the Filled Dessert Donuts, the prep process is also turnkey for the Donut Bites.

