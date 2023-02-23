Rich's Gluten Free Parbaked Detroit Style Pizza Crust

Rich Products expanded its menu for convenience store operators with its Gluten Free Parbaked Detroit Style Pizza Crust. The 9-by-7 inch premium personal-sized crust meets growing consumer demands for gluten-free options and Detroit style pizzas, which layer the toppings first before adding cheese and sauce. Like other parbaked pizza crusts from Rich's, the new option offers operators the flexibility and ease of a freezer-to-oven format that bakes up reliably and consistently with minimal skill required, according to the company. The crusts are each 9 ounces and come 20 per case, with a shelf life of 240 days frozen or seven days refrigerated.