Rich's Our Specialty Treat Shop Cookie Flavors

Rich Products expanded its cookie portfolio, adding three flavors to the individually wrapped Our Specialty Treat Shop Cookie lineup. The three new flavors of peanut butter, sugar and oatmeal raisin round out the portfolio and will inspire indulgences on the go, alongside the original fan-favorite chocolate chip cookie, according to the company. All four flavors are available in bulk, while three are also offered in a retail-ready merchandiser: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and sugar. The 1.35-ounce cookies come 120 per case with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 21 days ambient.