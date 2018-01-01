Rich's Plant-Based Cooking Creme satisfies most dietary restrictions and preferences, as it doesn't contain the "Big 8" allergens. The vegan dairy alternative can replace multiple products — from heavy cream to skim milk — simply by adding water. It is available in two sizes: 8-pound gallon (come four in a case) and 32-ounce quart (12 in a case). This versatile cooking creme has a shelf life of 14 days refrigerated and 365 days frozen. According to Rich's, it outperforms dairy in taste and performance, while offering price stability and a longer shelf life.