Rich's Scone Dough

Rich Products expands its scone dough lineup with six new 2.5-ounce and 3.75-ounce Rustic Scone Dough offerings. Rustic Scone Dough features a traditional, biscuit-like texture with shape options of round, triangle, rectangle or scalloped round and are available in five flavors: Blueberry, Cranberry Orange, Cinnamon Chip, Chocolate Chunk and Raspberry. The dough is pre-cut and goes from the freezer to the oven, requiring minimal labor and creating an enticing aroma, according to the company. Scones come 120 per case, 96 per case or 60 per case, depending upon size. The shelf life for all scone dough is 210 days frozen and two-to-three days baked ambient.