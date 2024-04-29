Rich's Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait

The dessert option arrives frozen, fully finished and retail ready in a convenient 5.75-ounce cup.
Rich's Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait
Rich Products Corp. introduces Our Specialty Treat Shop Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait, a layered dessert featuring a cheesecake mousse on a bed of chocolate crumbs, topped with caramel, chocolate chips and pecans. This indulgent treat arrives frozen, fully finished and retail ready in a convenient 5.75-ounce cup. The refrigerated shelf life is eight days and the frozen shelf life is 365 days. The product comes eight per case, with a suggested retail price range of $3.49 to $3.99 per serving.

