RizePoint unveiled a new quality management solution powered by blockchain. Quality assurance managers can now connect all supplier data in a single source of truth. Data collected by the RizePoint quality management solution provides insights into all touchpoints of the supply chain. As products move through the supply chain, they must pass internal standards and correct any non-compliance immediately. RizePoint’s private and permissioned blockchain technology provides visibility throughout the supply chain for seamless quality management, the company stated. With this solution, users can: onboard suppliers, collect relevant certifications, document inspections, track corrective action, and quickly respond to non-compliance issues.