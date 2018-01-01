R.M. Palmer Easter 2018 Lineup

R.M. Palmer introduces several new hollow bunnies and confections for Easter 2018. The company’s new chocolate novelties for the holiday include:

Selfie Bunnies : 10-ounce boy and girl hollow milk chocolate bunnies with cutout props on-pack that help capture the perfect selfie (suggested retail price of $6)

Nibbles : An 8-ounce hollow milk chocolate bunny that holds a large chocolate carrot (SRP $5)

Flopsy : A 14-ounce floppy-eared, milk chocolate hollow bunny (SRP $8)

Lil' Flopsy : A 5-ounce Double Crisp bunny (SRP $1)

Caramel Big Bunny Bites : A four-pack of chocolaty eggs with soft caramel centers (SRP $1)

: A four-pack of chocolaty eggs with soft caramel centers (SRP $1) Eggword’s Eggs: A 32-ounce bag of assorted Smooth & Creamy eggs (SRP $7)