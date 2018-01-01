R.M. Palmer Easter 2018 Lineup

R.M. Palmer Easter 2018 LineupSelfie Bunnies among new chocolate novelties for the holiday.
R.M. Palmer introduces several new hollow bunnies and confections for Easter 2018. The company’s new chocolate novelties for the holiday include:
- Selfie Bunnies: 10-ounce boy and girl hollow milk chocolate bunnies with cutout props on-pack that help capture the perfect selfie (suggested retail price of $6)
- Nibbles: An 8-ounce hollow milk chocolate bunny that holds a large chocolate carrot (SRP $5)
- Flopsy: A 14-ounce floppy-eared, milk chocolate hollow bunny (SRP $8)
- Lil’ Flopsy: A 5-ounce Double Crisp bunny (SRP $1)
- Caramel Big Bunny Bites: A four-pack of chocolaty eggs with soft caramel centers (SRP $1)
- Eggword’s Eggs: A 32-ounce bag of assorted Smooth & Creamy eggs (SRP $7)