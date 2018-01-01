R.M. Palmer Halloween 2018 Products

R.M. Palmer Co. is introducing new products for Halloween 2018 that feature new flavors, as well as new spooky shapes. Among the Halloween-themed items are:

Yummie Mummies : white chocolate flavored discs (5 ounces) filled with creamy peanut butter; suggested retail price of $1.

Gravestone Greetings : tombstone-shaped chocolaty treats (5 ounces) wrapped in brightly colored Halloween foils labeled with names like "Bea A. Fraid", "Ina Boxx" and "Al B. Bach"; suggested price of $1.

Milk Chocolate Flavored Balls: chocolaty treats (5 ounces) wrapped in black and orange foils; suggested price of $1.

R.M. Palmer is also offering the seasonal flavor of Pumpkin Spice in a chocolaty cup, with a suggested retail price of $1.