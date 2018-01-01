R.M. Palmer Halloween 2018 Products

R.M. Palmer Halloween 2018 ProductsYummie Mummies, filled with creamy peanut butter, among the holiday treats.
R.M. Palmer Co. is introducing new products for Halloween 2018 that feature new flavors, as well as new spooky shapes. Among the Halloween-themed items are:
- Yummie Mummies: white chocolate flavored discs (5 ounces) filled with creamy peanut butter; suggested retail price of $1.
- Gravestone Greetings: tombstone-shaped chocolaty treats (5 ounces) wrapped in brightly colored Halloween foils labeled with names like "Bea A. Fraid", "Ina Boxx" and "Al B. Bach"; suggested price of $1.
- Milk Chocolate Flavored Balls: chocolaty treats (5 ounces) wrapped in black and orange foils; suggested price of $1.
R.M. Palmer is also offering the seasonal flavor of Pumpkin Spice in a chocolaty cup, with a suggested retail price of $1.