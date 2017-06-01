Rogue Dead ‘N’ Dead

Rogue Ales introduces Dead ‘N’ Dead, a combination of its award-winning Dead Guy Ale aged in its Dead Guy Whiskey barrels. To make Dead ‘N’ Dead, Rogue brewers, distillers and coopers placed Dead Guy Ale in barrels that had previously held Dead Guy Whiskey, made with Rogue Farms ingredients. The beer was aged for six months, giving it time to soak up the flavors from the whiskey barrels. Dead ‘N’ Dead features a strong whiskey nose and added notes of oak and vanilla, with a smooth caramel flavor from the whiskey barrels that balances out Dead Guy Ale’s malty, honey sweetness, according to the maker. Dead ‘N’ Dead will be available for a limited time in 22-ounce bottles and available on draft in select locations.