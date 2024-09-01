Ropax Roto-Compactors

Epax Systems Inc. presents the Ropax Roto-Compactor, an industrial grade machine which compacts recyclable material and waste at the source where it is generated. The compactors use a rotating drum with metal teeth to tear, rip, shred and compact a wide variety of items including cardboard boxes; fruit and vegetable crates; plastic waste; and packing filler such as polystyrene. Two models are available: the Bin Packers, which compact waste directly into the included 1.5 cubic yard steel container with casters, and the Bag Packers, which compact and bale waste into large 370-gallon plastic bags that sit on a standard 48 inch by 40 inch pallet.