Roth Snack Cheese

Roth Cheese introduces a new line of snack cheese that's made with exclusive recipes and boasts bright packaging designed to stand out in the cold case. Available in three varieties, consumers looking for a specialty cheese snack can choose from Creamy Cheddar, Creamy Gouda, or Creamy Whole Milk Mozzarella. Packaged in six- and 10-count bags, each 0.75-ounce round portion is: crafted from fresh rBST-free milk, free of preservatives, only 70 calories, naturally gluten-free, and has 5 grams of protein.