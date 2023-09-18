Rovagnati No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line

Rovagnati introduces its new No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line. The product lineup includes three different choices: Rovagnati Antipasto Italiano Trios; No-Nitrites-Ever Genoa Salami, Hot Soppressata and Provolone Cheese; and No-Nitrites-Ever Genoa Salami, Prosciutto Crudo and Provolone Cheese. According to the company, the brand utilizes innovative technology that removes nitrites of both artificial and natural origins, providing a safe and healthier option for consumers seeking guilt-free indulgence. All three options are made in the United States and utilize selected noble cuts of meat, following a USDA-approved Italian curing and fermentation method.