C-Store New, a division of MEZ Enterprises Inc., added RowdyDow bbQ Worldwide to its convenience store portfolio. "After a successful 10-year company launch, it is time to introduce this goodness into the convenience store channel," said Angela M. Keaveny, founder of RowdyDow bbQ. "I’m excited to share our bbQ lineup with c-store brands looking to create special offerings for their customers." The line includes premium pulled pork and brisket that deliver casual gourmet appeal, according to the company. RowdyDow bbQ features antibiotic-free meat raised on family-owned farms, hand-seasoned with a secret rub, and live fire-smoked to perfection.