Royal Cup Coffee & Tea RTD Cold Brew

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea, an importer, roaster and distributor of premium and specialty coffees and teas, has a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink (RTD) cold brew coffees. The new line, an addition to Royal Cup’s Signature Brand, includes three varieties: French Roast, French Roast Lightly Sweetened and Rain Forest Bold, a Rainforest Alliance Certified cold brew. Each flavor profile was selected through extensive research and testing of multiple blends and competitive products, according to the company. In the coming months, Royal Cup also expects to announce the launch date of a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink teas in sweetened, unsweetened and peach varieties.