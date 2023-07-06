Royal Farms Celebrates Its Signature Menu Item

BALTIMORE — Royal Farms is rolling out a refreshing offer for its rewards members in honor of National Fried Chicken Day.

On July 7, RoFo Rewards members will receive a free 20-ounce Pepsi, Pepsi Regular, Diet Pepsi or Pepsi 0 with the purchase of any three-piece meal.

It is just one of the convenience store retailer's chicken promotions this summer. Royal Farms kicked off its Disco-themed Chickenpalooza on July 1. The charitable event offers $6 two-piece chicken boxes (white, dark and tenders), $15 10-piece buckets (dark), and the Royal Farms Chicken Sandwich with classic, spicy and deluxe options. Beer and wine locations will sell the World-Famous Lager, a collaboration with local brewery Heavy Seas.

Royal Farms is donating 10 cents of every two-piece chicken box sold to a local charity throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The sixth annual campaign runs through Aug. 31.

"National Fried Chicken Day is our favorite day of the year that happens during our favorite time of the year — Chickenpalooza. Royal Farms is dedicated to the customers and the communities we serve. We love creating opportunities to delight our customers and making a difference in our neighborhoods," said Frank Schilling, Royal Farms director of marketing and merchandising.

Royal Farms is No. 25 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 rankings.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.