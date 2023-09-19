Royal Farms Falls Into the Season With Pumpkin-Flavored Items

BALTIMORE — With the official start of fall just around the corner, Royal Farms is rolling out a seasonal line-up of pumpkin-flavored offerings.

All locations will offer a traditional blend of pumpkin spice coffee and pumpkin cappuccinos, as well as pumpkin-flavored coffee creamer for those looking for a lighter drip coffee option. According to the company, the seasonal offering is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger, and is available hot or iced.

"This upcoming season we wanted to delight customers with all their fall favorites, from our cozy 'I love RoFo' hoodies available online to our pumpkin-flavored treats available in store. Join Royal Farms in getting into the fall spirit and let's make this season extra special," said Frank Schilling, director of marketing and merchandising at Royal Farms.

Customers can also enjoy pumpkin spice muffins made with real pumpkin and white chocolate chips, alongside Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice doughnuts, Starbucks' refrigerated pumpkin flavored coffee beverages, Black Rifle pumpkin spice beverages and Reese's Pumpkins.

Additionally, Royal Farms plans to provide surprises for RoFo Rewards members throughout the season in the company's app. Interested customers can sign up for the loyalty program via the app or on RofoRewards.com.

Founded in 1959 under the name White Jug and based in Baltimore, Royal Farms operates nearly 300 convenience store locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, with sites in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Royal Farms is No. 25 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.